Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,340 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TTEK traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,425. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $180.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

