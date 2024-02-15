Maven Securities LTD Sells 60,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
California Resources Price Performance
Shares of California Resources stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.71. 61,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,521. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
California Resources Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
