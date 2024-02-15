Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $34.94 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.74% of Boston Beer worth $34,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.8 %

SAM traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.