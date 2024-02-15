SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD cut its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,185 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,560,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 881,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

