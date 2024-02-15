E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,797 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.