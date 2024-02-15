Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0 million-$17.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 million.

Pixelworks Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 275,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 19.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.