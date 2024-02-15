Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0 million-$17.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 million.
Pixelworks Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 275,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 19.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
