E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

