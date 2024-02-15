BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 171,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.07.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.