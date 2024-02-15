Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $3.06 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Pentair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

