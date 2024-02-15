Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 72 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $268.19 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $271.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.77 and its 200 day moving average is $241.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

