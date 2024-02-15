Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 17 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,147.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,041.09 and a 200 day moving average of $940.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,155.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,094.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,879 shares of company stock worth $131,335,870. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

