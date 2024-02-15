Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,784,000 after buying an additional 29,996 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

