Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $266,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $310,102,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

COP opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

