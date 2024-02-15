Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.0 million-$188.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.6 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.770-0.810 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Get Upwork alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Upwork Trading Up 9.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.