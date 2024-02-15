Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,341.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock worth $4,633,153. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

