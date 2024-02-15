Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,736 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $43,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 6.8 %

VTYX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 198,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,434. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $157.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.06.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

