Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,736 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $43,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.
Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences
In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 6.8 %
VTYX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 198,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,434. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $157.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.06.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
