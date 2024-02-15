Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 11,231 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.26% of Installed Building Products worth $44,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBP stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.43. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $214.37.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.