Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,994 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in WEX were worth $49,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.16. 46,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,678. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $222.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

