Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $50,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.85. 90,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.