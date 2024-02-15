Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $46.52 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,755 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.63% of LivaNova worth $46,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 143.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $50,390,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 17,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,535. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 975.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

