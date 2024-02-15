Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 202,757 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,757 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.25% of EVERTEC worth $53,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

