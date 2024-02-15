Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $60,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.87. 30,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,790. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.70 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $190.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

