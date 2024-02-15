Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.38% of Doximity worth $57,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after buying an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after buying an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 1,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 144,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,682. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.