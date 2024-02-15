Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 34,746 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,746 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.35% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $64,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,074. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

