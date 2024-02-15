Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,077 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.33% of Casella Waste Systems worth $58,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.34. 13,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,957. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.