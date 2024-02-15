Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 18,436 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,436 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $55,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,687. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

