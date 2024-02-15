William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Winmark worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $8,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,879,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,964,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,897.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $389.41 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $273.50 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

