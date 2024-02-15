Rhumbline Advisers Sells 22,717 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,717 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Centene were worth $68,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

