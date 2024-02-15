Rhumbline Advisers Has $69.46 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Verisk Analytics worth $69,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 85.6% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

VRSK opened at $246.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.44.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

