Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $76,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O opened at $51.39 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

