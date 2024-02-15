Rhumbline Advisers Has $77.97 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Onsemi worth $77,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 460,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,807,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,927,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

View Our Latest Report on ON

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.