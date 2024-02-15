Rhumbline Advisers Has $77.97 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Onsemi worth $77,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,981,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 460,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,807,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,927,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ON stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
