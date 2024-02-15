Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,026 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Hess worth $83,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hess by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

