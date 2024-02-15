Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,588 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $85,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,424,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,889 shares of company stock worth $11,373,680. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

