Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $84,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

SPG opened at $142.86 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $147.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.16.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

