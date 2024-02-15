Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 403.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 523.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after buying an additional 5,475,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,456,000 after buying an additional 2,632,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,573,000 after buying an additional 2,490,929 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ExlService by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

