Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.95 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95, Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 824.24% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.46 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.55. 188,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,997. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.07 and its 200-day moving average is $187.06.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.