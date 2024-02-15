Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.95 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95, Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 824.24% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.46 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.55. 188,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,997. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.07 and its 200-day moving average is $187.06.
Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAR
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avis Budget Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.