Roxanne Lagano Sells 363 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89.

On Thursday, December 14th, Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $184.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

