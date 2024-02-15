Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

BJDX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,691. The company has a market capitalization of $994,173.60, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

