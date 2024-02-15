SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SS&C Technologies traded as high as $63.87 and last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 97772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

