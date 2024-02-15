Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $123.17 and last traded at $121.65, with a volume of 134800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

