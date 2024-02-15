Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,793,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,696,091 shares.The stock last traded at $123.43 and had previously closed at $114.39.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

