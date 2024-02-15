Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kineta in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kineta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kineta by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Kineta has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kineta in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

