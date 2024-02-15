Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Shares of ADC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 147,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,771,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

