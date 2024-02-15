NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:NWE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.