Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIG. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

