CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock's current price.

CNHI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

CNHI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 4,239,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,134,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. CNH Industrial's revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

