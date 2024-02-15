IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $226.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.15.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $242.76. 213,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,810. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $243.82. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.27.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

