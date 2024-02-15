JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $120.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on R. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of R traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

