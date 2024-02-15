Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Masco by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after acquiring an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,464. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

