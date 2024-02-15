Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 639,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,491. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

